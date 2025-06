Doors removed from vehicles to rescue victims in 6-car crash on City Avenue in Lower Merion Twp.

LOWER MERION TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- Several people were injured in a six-car crash in Lower Merion Township early Thursday morning.

It happened on the 6200 block of City Avenue around midnight.

First responders had to remove two doors from one of the vehicles to rescue those inside.

At least three people were treated at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.