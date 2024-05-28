Dorflinger-Suydam Wildlife Sanctuary provides stunning views of Northeastern Pennsylvania

Guests have explored the beauty and wildlife of the Dorflinger-Suydam Wildlife Sanctuary for nearly 45 years.

WHITE HILLS, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- At the Dorflinger-Suydam Wildlife Sanctuary, nature preservation is an essential aspect of the operation.

Since 1980, the sanctuary has been committed to taking care of the stunning woodlands and nearly 600 acres of nature trails within the area.

The organization was also formed to emphasize the importance of education, specifically in arts and culture.

The sanctuary hosts concerts during the summertime, featuring jazz and folk musicians to provide a sense of tranquility while people explore the trails.

The space is also home to the Dorflinger Glass Museum, which preserves glass products that were made in the White Hills during the 20th century. This includes 1,000 pieces that were engraved, etched and enameled with crystal, making this collection the largest in the nation.