Elmwood Park Zoo celebrates its centennial with modern renovations

ByTimothy Walton WPVI logo
Monday, April 21, 2025 2:43PM
Elmwood Park Zoo has been a community staple for more than 100 years celebrating its centennial with a brand new Welcome Center and Vet Hospital.

NORRISTOWN, PA. (WPVI) -- Elmwood Park Zoo has been a community staple in Norristown for more than 100 years. It celebrated the centennial last summer with a brand new Welcome Center and Veterinary Hospital.

The modern facade has dramatically changed the entrance. Inside the Welcome Center there are animal displays and interactive exhibits explaining the importance of zoos. Guests can take a glimpse behind the scenes at the veterinary hospital attached to the Welcome Center where they can see animals being treated. The zoo also welcomed a new sloth this spring.

There are more than 100 species to see at the zoo. Free parking makes things a little easier and for the rest of the year Montgomery County residents get half-price admission.

Elmwood Park Zoo | Facebook | Instagram
1661 Harding Boulevard, Norristown, PA 19401

