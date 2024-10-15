WATCH LIVE

Employee shot in 'workplace violence incident' at California community college

By Jaysha Patel
Wednesday, October 16, 2024 8:28AM
SANTA MONICA, Calif. -- A Santa Monica College employee was shot and injured at a California satellite campus, and a search was underway for the suspect Tuesday, authorities said.

The incident happened just before 10 p.m. Monday at the college's Center for Media and Design on Stewart Street, according to a statement from the school.

The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Johnnie Adams, the school's chief of police, said in a statement that the shooting was a "workplace violence incident" and not a random act.

A description or identity of the suspect was not available.

All Santa Monica College campuses will be closed Tuesday.

