Explore scenic back roads with Pocono Slingshot Rentals

Pocono Slingshot Rentals is a perfect way to enjoy the fall foliage this autumn!

BLAKESLEE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Adventure awaits in the Pocono Mountains.

All you need is a driver's license and some time to explore.

The team has a collection of charted routes you can plug into your GPS that take you to small towns for shopping and dining or to scenic destinations.

Along your route, take in the beautiful fall foliage amongst the Pocono Mountains.

Pocono Slingshot Rentals | Facebook | Instagram

105 WT Family Boulevard, Blakeslee, PA 18610