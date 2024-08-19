Exploring the Delaware: A Day of Adventure with Edge of the Woods Outfitters

PTN guides us through a serene and scenic journey down the Delaware River.

Edge of the Woods Outfitters in Delaware Water Gap provides an ideal escape into nature with its scenic river trips along the Delaware River.

Founded in 2007 by Chuck Cooper, the service specializes in canoe, kayak, and raft excursions that cater to families, beginners, and anyone looking to enjoy the serene beauty of the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area.

Participants can expect a leisurely paddle through crystal-clear waters, perfect for swimming and soaking in the stunning views of the surrounding wilderness.

The journey often features mild rapids, adding a hint of excitement without being overwhelming.

The trip concludes in the town of Portland, Pennsylvania, where visitors can capture breathtaking photos of the Delaware Water Gap from the Portland walking bridge.

Edge of the Woods Outfitters also offers a gift shop where adventurers can purchase souvenirs to remember their day on the Delaware.

Make Edge of the Woods Outfitters your next adventure destination for an unforgettable day on the Delaware.

Edge of the Woods Outfitters | Instagram | Facebook

129 Main St, Delaware Water Gap, PA 18327