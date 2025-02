Exploring life on the bayou in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS (WPVI) -- The people here in Louisiana are very proud of their history and culture.

New Orleans is known for its festive partying and nightlife, but there is more to this region.

For generations, families survived off the waterways as fishermen and loggers.

We took a 30-minute drive south of New Orleans to swamplands to see and hear firsthand what it means to live on the bayou.

Action News' Sharrie Williams reports.