Fire in abandoned house spreads to corner store in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A fire swept from a house to a corner store in West Philadelphia.

First responders were called to the unit block of North 56th Street around 12:25 a.m. Friday.

Firefighters found the flames coming from the second floor of an abandoned house.

The fire spread to the store before they got a handle on it.

No injuries were reported.

The fire marshal is working to pinpoint what sparked the blaze.