Fire breaks out at building in Maple Shade, New Jersey

MAPLE SHADE, NJ (WPVI) -- Firefighters are on the scene of a building fire in Maple Shade, New Jersey.

The fire broke out around 6:15 a.m. on Monday in the 1000 block of Maplewood Dr.

When crews arrived, there was heavy smoke coming from the building.

The fire has been placed under control, however, crews are still monitoring for any hotspots.

So far, there have been no reports of injuries.