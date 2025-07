Firefighter body cameras show intensity of blaze in Norristown, Pa.

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- Firefighter body cameras captured an intense blaze in Norristown early Friday morning.

The video was posted on Facebook by the Norristown Professional Firefighters Local 2335.

They say a storage room caught fire on North Hills Drive at the Norris Hills Apartments.

Firefighters were able to put out the flames before it spread to the apartment complex.

No injuries were reported.