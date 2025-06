The flames broke out in a vacant, 4-story building, at 48th and Locust Streets just after 5am.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Firefighters are battling a 4-alarm fire in West Philadelphia.

The flames broke out in a vacant, 4-story building, at 48th and Locust Streets just after 5am.

More than 100 firefighters were called to the scene.

The fire was placed under control just after 7 a.m.

No injuries have been reported and there's no word on a possible cause.