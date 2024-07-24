Fox Chase brings nationally recognized cancer care closer to home

First New Jersey location and enhanced services throughout the region.

VORHEES, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Where you start your cancer journey matters.

Everything-from a timely consultation with a renowned oncologic specialist to advanced treatment options and access to innovative clinical trials-affects your outcome.

As a National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center, Fox Chase Cancer Center is at the forefront of treating even the most complex cancers and ensuring that as many patients as possible receive pioneering research and cutting-edge therapies closer to home.

The new Fox Chase network location in Voorhees, New Jersey brings this high-level cancer care to Southern New Jersey patients.

"At Voorhees, patients can consult with renowned experts who specialize in various types of cancer about diagnosis and disease management, including leaders from the Fox Chase departments of Urology, Radiation Oncology and Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery," said Alexander Kutikov, MD, FACS, a urologic oncologist, Chair of the Department of Urology at Fox Chase and South Jersey resident.

And to make life easier for urologic patients with benign and oncologic conditions, Voorhees now offers a continuum of care with nationally ranked urologists.

At Voorhees, patients can make appointments to discuss advanced treatments and clinical trials with radiation oncologists who have exceptional knowledge of urologic and other genitourinary cancers.

Fox Chase plastic and reconstructive surgeons are also on site to address reconstructive issues concerning cancers of the breast, head, and neck; sarcoma; and cosmetic enhancements such as Botox and fillers.

Fox Chase's dedication to excellence is mirrored at our new locations in Voorhees and Chestnut Hill, just as it is in Buckingham and East Norriton.

At various locations, patients can now schedule appointments with Fox Chase surgeons, medical oncologists, radiation oncologists, and genetic counselors for evaluations about breast, gastrointestinal, lung, skin, stomach, and urologic cancers; melanoma and sarcoma; and plastic and reconstructive surgery.

Soon, Chestnut Hill patients will be able to receive infusion therapy on site.

Starting this summer, patients can consult with Fox Chase specialists from our Bone Marrow Transplant and Cellular Therapies Program at locations in Voorhees, Chestnut Hill, and Buckingham.

As part of its mission, Fox Chase will continue to expand its offerings at our current locations and expand our footprint throughout the region and beyond.