Fox Chase conference to spotlight progress in pancreatic cancer

A free conference highlighting progress made in pancreatic cancer care is scheduled for later this month.

DELRAN, N.J. (WPVI) -- It's been just over four years since "Jeopardy" host Alex Trebek died of pancreatic cancer.

In that time, treatments and outlooks for patients have been moving forward.

And a free conference highlighting that progress is scheduled for later this month.

"I was an ironman, triathlete, marathon runner," recalls Nick Pifani of Delran, N.J.

And then Nick noticed his stomach didn't seem right.

It got worse before he got to a G-I specialist.

"Terrible back pain. Could barely eat, I was starting to lose weight," he says.

Nick headed to an emergency room -

"Within a couple of hours, they found a tumor on my pancreas," he explains.

At Fox Chase Cancer Center, he got targeted chemotherapy and radiation based on the tumor's genetic mutation.

"The treatment I received actually took me from an inoperable stage to a surgical candidate," he notes.

And he's been cancer-free for 7 and a half years.

Today, Nick runs, but he's also active with PanCan, the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, advocating for research and other patients.

On November 21st, he'll speak at this year's Together Facing Pancreatic Cancer event.

Nick is a frequent guest at such conferences.

"I go to these events, to meet new people, to share my story, to do the things that I can to try to drive hope," he says.

Surgical oncologist Dr. Sanjay Reddy says Fox Chase surgeons, medical oncologists, radiologists, nutritionists, and more will detail the multi-pronged approach making successes like Nick's possible.

It starts with better genetic tumor profiling.

"Combination therapies, adjunct radiation, all those things have really changed the landscape of how we treat pancreatic cancer," Dr. Reddy says.

He adds that Nick's presence inspires others.

"It gives them the ability to see patients that have gone through it," he says, adding, "Patients lean on Nick and people like Nick for support and hope."

At the end of the program, the Purple Light ceremony honors those lost to cancer, including those who took part in clinical trials.

Nick says he is not just waging this fight for himself.

"I've also lost 2 family members to pancreatic cancer. So, you know, the journey isn't over," he notes.

The event on the 21st is free to patients, caregivers, and families. But registration is suggested. Register here.

