Franklin Institute celebrating 200 years with brand new experiences

The Franklin Institute was founded in 1824 in Philadelphia to honor the legacy of Benjamin Franklin.

Two centuries later, it remains a destination for science and technology education, recognition, and inspiration for future generations.

The landmark building on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway has been the home of The Franklin Institute Museum since it opened in 1934.

It was one of the first hands-on science museums in the country and remains a leader in the industry of "informal" science education industry.

Continuing the mission of the Institute since it opened inspiring a passion for learning about science and technology.

In celebration of 200 years the museum is undergoing a modernization project that will reimagine the core galleries that make up the Franklin Institute.

Wondrous Space opened last November as the first part of the project. Body Odyssey and the Hamilton Collections Gallery are the newest additions.

Body Odyssey is the new home for the iconic Giant Heart. The artifact that has been at the museum since 1954 is now surrounded by a larger discussion on whole body health.

The new exhibition features interactives that will take learners inside the field's most groundbreaking technology and aims to inspire new generations of workers in the medical industry.

The Hamilton Collections Gallery is centered around the largest artifact at the Franklin Institute, the Baldwin 60,000 Locomotive.

The new space has brought the museum's vast archives to the public in cases that show of the many treasures.

The inaugural exhibition in the gallery is '200 Stories for 200 Years.' It is a curated collection of the museum's most important pieces since the it opened in 1824.

222 North 20th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103