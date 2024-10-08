Free at-home colon cancer tests bring screenings to more neighborhoods

Medical students and young doctors are leading an effort to increase colon cancer screening with at-home tests.

Medical students and young doctors are leading an effort to increase colon cancer screening with at-home tests.

Medical students and young doctors are leading an effort to increase colon cancer screening with at-home tests.

Medical students and young doctors are leading an effort to increase colon cancer screening with at-home tests.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Colon cancer screenings are improving slowly, but still lag.

Now medical students and young doctors at Temple Health are trying to change that in North Philadelphia.

While colonoscopies are the gold standard for colon cancer screening, many adults don't get them, especially those ages 45 to 49.

Lack of insurance, fears about the prep or procedure, and losing time from work are prime reasons.

"I don't know if you can see this in the picture," says Dr. Christopher Grivas, an internal medicine resident.

Dr. Grivas and the Access Project are using this little box to break down those barriers.

"Through FIT testing, or fecal immunochemical testing," explains Daniel Kotas, a 4th year medical student helping lead the Access Project.

Residents, med students, and undergraduates offer the at-home tests free in the community.

"Events like church meetings, church services, senior health fairs, several luncheons in the community, as well as places like grocery stores," notes Dr. Brianna Graham, a third-year internal medicine resident.

"We go to cafes, we even go to the hospital lobby and hand out these kits," Dr. Grivas says.

We've also done outreach through phone calls," Daniel adds.

"One of our goals is to make sure that we're having these conversations with people as conveniently as possible," says Dr. Graham.

After a few questions to see if they're eligible for screening, people receive the test, which is similar to the familiar COVID home tests.

"But instead of using like a sample from the nose, it's using a small stool sample," Daniel explains.

"You shake it up in a little solution, and you put a couple of drops into this little device," Dr. Grivas adds.

A video from another test maker shows that lines on the device reveal whether there is or isn't blood in the sample.

Blood can be a sign of cancer - or another intestinal problem needing attention.

"If it's positive, we'll help you get a colonoscopy at Temple," Dr. Grivas assures everyone receiving the test kit.

"It's just so easy and it's at home and it's instant. You don't have to mail it anywhere or ship it anywhere. You get an answer within minutes," Dr. Graham says.

"Bypassing of the primary care doctors is really the strength of this initiative as well," she adds.

Since early last year, Project Access volunteers have given out about 800 tests.

They say the convenience of getting and taking the test win everyone over.

"People are very excited when they get the chance to pick up their milk, eggs, and colon cancer screening," Dr. Graham says with a smile.

"I really found a lot of joy in the project. It taught me that people are so interested in receiving health care. And if we just meet people where they're at, there's so much power in that," she adds.

The young doctors say what they're learning will shape their medical practice - such as making all screenings easier to get, and how just telling a patient to get a test isn't enough.