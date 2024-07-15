Funplex is filled with family fun with a new hotel for summer 2024

MOUNT LAUREL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The Funplex is known for its bevy of indoor and outdoor activities for the entire family, but they have something new in store for 2024.

The amusement park now features a brand-new on-site hotel called the La Quinta & Hawthorn Suites.

The hotel is just a few feet from the Funplex to rest your head after a long day of play.

In the water park, you can splash in the pool, go down waterslides, and float down a lazy river.

Enjoy arcade games, a 16-lane bowling alley, laser tag, go-karts, and more to cool off indoors.

The Funplex now offers alcoholic beverages at the indoor and outdoor bars for those 21 and over.

Funplex | Facebook| Instagram

3320-24 NJ-38, Mt Laurel Township, NJ 08054