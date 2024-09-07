Future veterinarian rescues abandoned dog after it ran into the street in East Lansdowne

EAST LANSDOWNE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A puppy was abandoned by the side of the road in East Lansdowne, Delaware County. But not only did he avoid getting hit by passing cars, he found a forever home.

Police are now looking for the suspect who dumped the dog.

It happened around 9 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Baltimore Avenue.

Video shows the suspect leaving the puppy behind. The dog, said to be only a few months old, then walks into the street and narrowly dodges at least three vehicles.

That's when Amelia Brown parked and ran to save him.

"Definitely heartbreaking to watch, but I'm just really glad - it was like, the perfect time," said Brown.

The 28-year-old said the puppy quickly warmed up to her, and she took him to the vet. She found out the dog was physically okay and did not have a microchip.

That's when Brown decided to give him a forever home.

She named him Hiccup, and now he hast two older sisters who adore him, and parents who want to give him the best life.

"He's definitely going to be living the high life," said Brown. "Only the best foods. I could tell they didn't have him on a really good diet. His tummy was really upset, so he's already feeling much better. Any healthcare he needs."

Brown also called police to make sure the person responsible is caught and never owns another animal.

"I just wish they did something different, but here we are," said Brown. "I have a new friend, and I guess one man's trash is another man's treasure sometimes."

Brown said unfortunately she experiences pet abandonment often while she works at Lansdowne Veterinary Hospital.

She's also studying to become a vet herself at University of Pennsylvania.

"I understand how hard pet ownership is, and it's really important that people know there are places you can take these animals. You don't have to just leave them on the side of the road," said Brown.

Despite the traumatic incident, this future vet said encountering the stranded puppy was fate.

"He was the perfect fit for our family, so we both kind of puzzled our way together," said Brown.

Police said the person responsible could potentially face animal neglect and animal cruelty charges.

If you have any information about the person or the drive of the vehicle, contact police at 610-259-2308 or by email at tips@elpd.org.