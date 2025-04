Check out the Gallery at 530 Main in Stroudsburg, Pa.

Step into the Gallery at 530 Main and you'll see the works of 100 artists featured in the gallery's first ever show called Artists of the Poconos. Visitors can browse or buy the art. The back space of the building is shared with In2You Arts, which offers youth classes in music, art, and acting.

The Gallery at 530 Main| Pocono Television Network

530 Main St, Stroudsburg, Pa. 18360

(570) 420-2808

Friday-Sunday, noon-4 p.m.

