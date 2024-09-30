Gift of Life Donor Program creates a friendship through hardship

Gift of Life is celebrating its 50th anniversary connecting organ donors with those in need.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Nilsa Edmonds was close to death.

Pat Hieber had just lost her son.

Twenty five years later, the two are connected by that brief window of hardship.

Hieber's son Chris donated the liver that saved Edmonds' life through the Gift of Life donor program.

The two met after a couple years of writing letters and their relationship has been a bond as strong as family.

The two have been regulars at the Transplant Games where donors and recipients gather to celebrate through and Olympic style sporting event.

And they continue to honor Chris 25 years after his passing.