Gunshot victim runs into stranger's home while seeking help in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A gunshot victim ran into a stranger's home in Philadelphia Sunday night while trying to seek help.

Now, police say they are searching for at least one suspect.

The incident began just after 6 p.m. near the 2700 block of Bonsall Street in North Philadelphia.

Authorities say they were called to the area for reports of gunshots.

At the scene, officers reportedly saw a man getting into a car and then opening fire.

The victim, a 23-year-old man, was shot once in the lower abdomen, authorities say.

After the shooting, the victim reportedly ran to the 2100 block of Judson Street and went into a residence.

The people inside the home told police they did not know the victim.

Investigators say the victim was transported to Temple University Hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

No arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered at the scene.