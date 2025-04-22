Local Spotlight | Hand and Wrist Injuries

Whether you're an athlete or someone who enjoys staying active, injuries can be an unfortunate part of the journey. However, many sports injuries can be effectively managed without the need for surgery.

Local Spotlight is joined by Dr. Kevin DuPrey, sports medicine physician at Main Line Health. We explore a variety of non-surgical options, ranging from physical therapy and specialized modalities to injections and recovery strategies. Dr. DuPrey also sheds light on how to recognize when conservative treatments are no longer effective, and surgery may become necessary.

