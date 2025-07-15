Haraz Coffee House brings jolt of java to University City with flavors of culture

UNIVERSITY CITY (WPVI) -- Husband and wife entrepreneurs Hamza Shaikh and Farah Khan are the co-owners of a new spot for Yemeni coffee, Haraz Coffee House.

The couple had been looking for a hospitality business to add to their professional careers, so they decided on this growing franchise. They say it's the first Yemeni coffee shop in Philly, and the couple is already working on a second location.

When asked how traditional Yemeni coffee is different, Hamza and Farah say the flavor comes not just from the beans, but from spices that are added. Haraz also offers Turkish coffee served in traditional copper pots, and Saudi coffee poured tableside from a brass vessel.

The menu at Haraz includes a variety of pastries and desserts plus a breakfast sandwich, and upcoming extended hours will make it a night time social gathering place that's an alternative to bars.

Haraz Coffee House | Instagram

3421 Chestnut Street

Philadelphia, PA 19104

855-427-2985