Highmark and community engagement

Learn about the impact Highmark has in our communities in this week's Local Spotlight.

Learn about the impact Highmark has in our communities in this week's Local Spotlight.

Learn about the impact Highmark has in our communities in this week's Local Spotlight.

Learn about the impact Highmark has in our communities in this week's Local Spotlight.

Highmark Inc. and its Blue-branded affiliates proudly cover the insurance needs of approximately seven million members in Pennsylvania, Delaware, New York and West Virginia.

Its diversified businesses serve group customer and individual needs across the United States through dental insurance and other related businesses.

Local Spotlight is joined by Ken Lawrence, Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs for Highmark Blue Shield in Southeastern Pennsylvania.

He tells us about his role and the impact Highmark has in our communities.

Visit Highmark.com to learn more.