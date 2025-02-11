Home of Philadelphia Eagles practice squad member burglarized

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a reported burglary at the home of an Eagles practice squad member.

The player's name is Danny Gray and he is a wide receiver out of SMU.

Police sources tell Action News it appears the burglary took place over the weekend while the team was in New Orleans for the Super Bowl.

We are also told the burglars got away with thousands of dollars of jewelry and cash from Gray's home in the city's Old City neighborhood.

This comes on the heels of several homes of professional athletes across the country being burglarized over the past several months while they were away from home as well.

Those cases are being handled by the FBI.

We're told Gray's case is being handled locally and it appears there's no connection between cases involving other athletes.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TI