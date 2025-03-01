Intergenerational Program Held at Journey's Way Fosters Fellowship and Learning

ROXBOROUGH (WPVI) -- Paid Sponsor Partnership: Philadelphia Corporation for Aging

Louis S. Smith, Jr. brought together about 25 people at Journey's Way in Roxborough.

"We're going to be doing an intergenerational program to celebrate Black History Month," says Smith, Jr., Center Director at Journey's Way. "All history starts with you."

The event started off with a discussion. Center members were paired up with 8th graders from a school in West Philadelphia.

"The goal of the event is to have these two groups come together," he says.

Smtih, Jr. says prompt questions were given so folks attending could learn a little bit more about each other and exchange information.

PCA's African & Caribbean Outreach Coordinator, Mark Kendrick, says events like these are in line with Philadelphia Corporation for Aging's mission.

"To improve the quality of life for older Philadelphians through various services and programs to fit their needs," says Kendrick.

Smith, Jr. says since it is a very active senior center, he likes to put together interactive programming with fun activities for the members.

"PCA has been very supportive," he says.

Journey's Way center member Rosemary Daub was grouped with two students.

"I go to Martha Washington Academic Plus," says Louis T. Smith, IV.

Through their conversation, Daub says she discovered they have a lot in common since she has family roots in the neighborhood.

"And we were able to talk about music," she says.

Smith, IV says he discovered he's a big Beetles fan like her.

Daub says she hopes to learn more about "what's important to young people today" and how she can help "facilitate what they may need from us."

The group also did an art project, shared lunch, and played Bingo.

Kendrick says continuing to get the youth and older adults to do things together helps to "maybe bridge those gaps," which helps to foster connection and community across generations. He says getting to know each other helps them understand each other's stories.

"And to be able to have that space to learn from each other, it's a wonderful opportunity for people to unite," he says.

Journey's Way

Journey's Way

403 Rector Street

Philadelphia, PA 19128