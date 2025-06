Investigation underway at Oxford Valley Mall for reports of shooting

LANGHORNE, Pa. (WPVI) -- An investigation is underway at the Oxford Valley Mall in Langhorne for reports of a shooting.

Action News has confirmed police and emergency responders were called to the mall on the 2300 block of East Lincoln Highway just before 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Submit Your Breaking News Tips, Photos and Videos

There is no immediate word on whether any shots were fired or if anyone is injured.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.