1 killed, another injured after possible gas explosion levels home in Lackawana County, Pennsylvania

LACKAWANA COUNTY, Pennsylvania -- One person is dead and another is fighting for their life after a house explosion in Lackawanna County, Pennsylvania.

Firefighters responded to the 1000 block of Mount Cobb Road just after 2 p.m. on Tuesday after a reported house explosion in Jefferson Township, just east of Scranton.

ABC affiliate WNEP reported that a 75-year-old woman was killed and another man is fighting for his life.

WNEP reported seeing dozens of firefighters battling a blaze at a tumbled-down structure as a column of smoke rose more than 30 feet into the air. Debris is scattered into nearby yards.

Jim Nielsen, who lives a few houses down from the scene, said he heard and felt an explosion while mowing his back lawn.

Another man, Brandon Serratore, had been working on a contracting job nearby and rushed toward the house after hearing the explosion. Serratore said he pushed inside with two other people and tried to pull debris off of a man but conditions in the house quickly forced them to back off.

State troopers pushed onlookers away from the scene because gas was still reportedly in the air, although the local news crew reported they did not notice the smell of gas.

Officials have not yet provided details on what happened.