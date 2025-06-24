Longwood Gardens Water Lily exhibit returns with new look

KENNETT SQUARE, PA. (WPVI) -- Longwood Gardens Festival of Fountains season is underway with spectacular shows every day of the week. The shows run multiple times during the day and the have special evening light shows on the weekends Friday, Saturday and Sunday. There 6 fountain and fireworks shows scheduled for the summer.

The space has a whole new look for the summer with the completion of Longwood Reimagined, a project that has redesigned 17 acres of the property including 1906, the popular dining destination, and adding the West Conservatory, a massive Mediterranean-themed space.

The reimagination included a new look for the Water Lily courtyard which has been closed for three years. The waterlilies are back and as big as ever including the massive Victoria's and a very rare plant from Tanzania that was thought to be extinct in the wild.

Longwood Gardens | Facebook | Instagram

1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square, PA 19348