Family-Run Lore's Chocolates Offers Philadelphia-Themed Sweet Treats

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Tony Walter, Sr. and his son have owned Lore's Chocolates since 1987.

"Lore's is a Philadelphia tradition," says Tony Walter, Jr. "Our buttercreams, our caramels, our marshmallow, our peanut butter; there's generations that enjoy it."

The shop has been a sweet staple on South 7th Street for nearly 60 years.

"The original owner was Steve Lore; started the business in 1967," says Walter, Jr.

Tony Jr. learned the art of candy making from Lore.

"Each of these items are made from scratch, in-house," says Walter, Jr.

Tony Sr. manufactures products in what was once the Goldenberg's Peanut Chew Factory, where he previously worked.

"I've been in the candy industry for 64 years," says Tony Walter, Sr. "I worked for larger manufacturing companies."

He used to manage plants but became a candy maker when he came out of retirement 20 years ago to start his second act at Lore's Chocolates.

Now Tony Sr. Works as part of the crew, running machinery. Candy is put through enrobers, where the caramel receives a chocolate coating on it.

"I'm very fortunate that at my age I can still work," says Walter, Sr. "It's a place I like to go every day."

Tony Jr.'s wife, Maureen Walter, runs the marketing and retail side of the business, just like his late mother, Midge Walter, did.

"Because of our location, a block from the Liberty Bell, we're Philadelphia themed," says Maureen Walter, Co-Owner of Lore's Chocolates.

"We make chocolate bars that are themed and tell the story of some of the icons in Philadelphia," she says.

"The Philadelphia skyline chocolate bar, the Liberty Bells, the Love Statue, our 'We the People' chocolate is very popular, and we're always creating," says Walter, Jr.

And this time of year, the store is stocked with heart-shaped treats.

"If you're buying for your valentine, you want to go big or go home," says Maureen Walter. "So we have the Valentine boxes."

You can go sweet with a coconut kiss, sour with smoochi lips, or spicy with chipotle pepper almonds.

"We offer a variety of products that you can't find anywhere else," she says.

The Walters say they most enjoy interacting with their customers.

"It's a family business where you know who you're going to talk to," says Walter, Jr.

"We want them to come home with a special gift that's unique," says Maureen Walter. "We put a lot of love into what we do."

34 S. 7th Street

Philadelphia, PA 19106