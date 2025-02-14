Older Couple Finds New Love at Fountain View at Logan Square

Terry Lloyd and Gene DiPilla are never far from each other's side at Fountain View at Logan Square, where they both reside.

"Somebody introduced me to Gene saying he recently lost his spouse, and I recently lost my husband," says Lloyd.

"We had lunch together and we started seeing each other, and it's been great all the way," says DiPilla.

In long chats, they found they shared a lot in common.

"He was very nice, very friendly. We talked about him and his wife and his family and my husband and my family," says Lloyd.

"I liked her personality," says DiPilla. "I liked everything about her."

Sarah Jobes, the Director of Life Enrichment at Fountain View at Logan Square, has witnessed their connection firsthand.

"It happened quickly, and they've been pretty inseparable ever since," says Jobes.

At their continuing care community, they do many activities together.

"We like to play games," says DiPilla.

Lloyd says they like to play Pinochle and Bridge.

They're also regulars around the pool table.

DiPilla says they also like to dance and go out to see shows.

"They're both really social," says Jobes.

She says that social aspect is an important part of their lives, and it's beneficial for all older adults to aid in their mental well-being.

"We do all kinds of mixers," says Jobes.

She says they have weekly happy hours, along with many other activities, to try to offer people "that city lifestyle."

Both Lloyd and DiPilla say their friendship blossoming into love helped heal the pain of loss.

Lloyd says after she lost her husband, she didn't come out of her apartment for two weeks.

"And my daughter said, 'Mom, you gotta stop doing this, you gotta get out,' so I got out and I met Gene," she says.

"When we met it meant a lot to me because it's like I was brought back to life," says DiPilla. "She's a wonderful person."

"You'll see a lot of couples finding love unexpectedly," says Jobes. "They're perfect for each other."

The happy couple says they hope to have a commitment ceremony in the spring.

"What more can you ask for? She's beautiful," says DiPilla.

"When somebody has been with a partner for 60 plus years, you almost think that life ends when they lose that partner, but it really doesn't have to and that's beautiful to see," says Jobes.

