Main Line Health combines culinary creativity with healthy eating

When chronic disease affects family and friends, good nutrition is a key factor in healing. Dietary advice from the experts at Main Line Health can help anyone, especially those affected by chronic disease - and those trying to reduce the risk of same. Nutrient-dense foods are at the top of the list, and one recipe that fits the bill is 'Broccoli with Asian-Style Tofu'.

Main Line Health | Facebook | Instagram

Broccoli with Asian-Style Tofu

Ingredients

1 pkg (16 oz) firm tofu, drained

2 Tbsp lite soy sauce

1 tsp sesame oil

1 Tbsp brown sugar

1 Tbsp fresh ginger root, finely chopped or shredded (or 1 tsp ground ginger)

1 lb fresh broccoli, rinsed and cut into individual spears

1 Tbsp peanut oil or vegetable oil

Crushed red pepper

4 Tbsp garlic, peeled and thinly sliced (about 8 cloves)

1 Tbsp sesame seeds (optional)

Cooking spray

Instructions

1. Slice tofu into 8 pieces. Place on a plate or flat surface covered with 3 paper towels. Top with another flat plate or cutting board. Press down evenly and gently to squeeze out moisture. Throw away paper towels and press again. (The more liquid you remove, the more sauce the tofu will absorb.)

2. Place tofu in a bowl just big enough to hold all 8 pieces lying on their widest side without overlapping.

3. In a small bowl, stir to thoroughly combine soy sauce, sesame oil, brown sugar, and ginger into a marinade, and stir thoroughly. Pour over tofu. Carefully turn the tofu several times to coat well. Set aside.

4. Meanwhile, heat a large nonstick saute pan coated with cooking spray. Add broccoli and saute for about 5 minutes, until it turns bright green and becomes tender and crispy. Remove broccoli from pan and set aside.

5. Heat a grill pan or flat saute pan over high heat. Drain tofu, reserving marinade. Place on grill pan to heat for about 3 minutes. Gently turn. Heat the second side for 3 minutes.

6. At the same time, in the saute pan over medium-low heat, warm the peanut oil, crushed red pepper, and garlic until the garlic softens and begins to turn brown, about 30 seconds to 1 minute. Add broccoli and reserved marinade and gently mix until well-coated.

7. Place two slices of tofu on each plate with one-quarter of the broccoli and marinade mixtured. Sprinkle with sesame seeds (optional).