Man killed after car leaves road, hits several trees in Newark, Delaware

A man is dead after a violent crash in Newark, Delaware.

NEWARK, Del. (WPVI) -- A man is dead after a violent crash in Newark, Delaware.

State police say the driver was apparently speeding in the northbound lanes of Sunset Lake Road south of Reybold Road.

For an unknown reason, the blue 2004 Honda Accord went off the right side of the road where it struck a ditch and several trees.

Police arrived on Tuesday morning to find the vehicle in several pieces.

The driver, a 23-year-old man from Newark, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man's name is being withheld until family members are notified.

The crash scene was found by a passerby. It's unclear when the wreck actually happened.

The road was closed for more than four hours for the investigation.

