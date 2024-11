Police found at least four shell casings at the scene.

Man recovering after being shot in the chest in city's Parkside section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 50-year-old man is recovering after being shot twice in the chest in the Parkside section of the city.

It happened on the 1700 block of 42nd Street around 9 p.m. Sunday.

He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

There have been no arrests.