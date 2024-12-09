Managing high bad cholesterol

High bad cholesterol is a risk factor for a common type of heart disease, yet approximately 40% of Americans living with high cholesterol don't know they have it and don't treat it (1,2). Watch our Local Spotlight to learn more. Paid for by Novartis.

INDICATION

LEQVIO (inclisiran) is an injectable prescription medicine used along with diet and other cholesterol lowering medicines in adults with high blood cholesterol levels called primary hyperlipidemia (including a type of high cholesterol called heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia [ HeFH ] ); to reduce low-density lipoprotein (LDL-C) or "bad" cholesterol.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Do not use if you have had an allergic reaction to LEQVIO or any of its ingredients. The most common side effects of LEQVIO were: injection site reaction (including pain, redness, and rash), joint pain, and chest cold. These are not all the possible side effects of LEQVIO. Ask your health care provider for medical advice about side effects. You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch, or call 1-800-FDA-1088. Please click here for accompanying LEQVIO full Prescribing Information.

