McNally Sisters Running Family Tavern in Chestnut Hill Famous for 'The Schmitter'

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Paid Sponsor Partnership: Philadelphia Corporation for Aging

Meg & Anne McNally are the fourth generation to run McNally's Tavern in Chestnut Hill.

"Our great-grandmother, Rose O'Brien McNally, got it started," says Meg McNally, co-owner of McNally's Tavern. "Her husband drove the trolley."

Back in 1921, there was nowhere to eat at the end of Philly's longest transit line, the 23.

"So she opened McNally's Quick Lunch in a little stand across the street," says Meg. "These were our first customers, the guys that drove the rapid transit."

"And it was pretty simple," says Anne McNally, co-owner of McNally's Tavern.

Back then, Rose served soups, sandwiches and cake. Now, more than 100 years later, the McNally sisters are keeping the tradition.

"We make everything here. Our soups are phenomenal," says Anne.

They have different soups every day, but chicken corn chowder is made special on the weekends.

They're also known for their sandwiches. They have roast beef, ham and turkey, among other specialties.

"We have a great Thanksgiving sandwich called 'The Dickens,'" says Anne. "And our turkey clubs are also outrageous."

The GBS, or George Bernard Shaw, is a sandwich for vegetarians.

They credit their father, Hugh McNally, a Korean War Veteran, with helping the place to evolve in the 1960s, after taking it over from his dad.

"We were a shot and beer place," says Anne.

"My dad didn't drink, so he really brought on the food," says Meg.

And locals in the know go for his most famous creation, called 'The Schmitter'.

"It's a steak with cheese, fried onions, tomatoes, salami, and then the dressing, and it's an odd combination, but people come from all over," says Anne. "It's great."

Customers rave about it, but what makes this sandwich stand above the rest?

The McNallys say "it's the sauce and the love" that goes into making it.

While you're there, don't forget to grab a Guinness and dessert.

"Meg does all the baking," says Anne.

She makes chocolate cake, carrot cake and coconut cake.

"And now, especially for the month of March, we have a Guinness Stout cake with Bailey's frosting," says Meg. "Looks like a Guinness."

The McNallys say they're thankful they've been able to carry on what their great-grandmother started.

"We're really proud," says Meg.

"This is a tough business, women in the bar business," says Anne. "We've become more of a restaurant. We're very family oriented."

She says they also have a lot of loyal customers.

"That's the magic," says Meg. "We're very fortunate."

McNally's Tavern

8634 Germantown Avenue

Philadelphia, PA 19118

