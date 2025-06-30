Melanoma on the rise among Gen X and Millennials

Like other cancers, melanoma is rising among young adults. It's now the 2nd most common cancer in 15 to 39 year-olds.

Like other cancers, melanoma is rising among young adults. It's now the 2nd most common cancer in 15 to 39 year-olds.

Like other cancers, melanoma is rising among young adults. It's now the 2nd most common cancer in 15 to 39 year-olds.

Like other cancers, melanoma is rising among young adults. It's now the 2nd most common cancer in 15 to 39 year-olds.

FOX CHASE (WPVI) -- Sun season is finally here and it's time to make sure everyone, even young adults, are up to speed on sun safety and spotting signs of trouble.

"Not too hot, some breeze, and the sun," is how one beachgoer described his first day on the sand.

Whether it's the shore or the pool, area residents are enjoying summer outdoors.

Dr. Jeffrey Farma, a Fox Chase Cancer Center oncologic surgeon, sees progress on sun safety.

"I do see the schools have ingrained in children putting on sunscreen from kindergarten," he says.

However, some dangerous habits aren't dead yet.

"Tanning salons are still a big problem in the world," he says.

Like other cancers, melanoma is rising among young adults. It's now the 2nd most common cancer in 15 to 39 year-olds.

Dr. Farma hears some common myths, like skin cancer only develops on light skin.

"Bob Marley passed away from a melanoma," he says.

Cancers aren't limited to exposed skin, either. They can be on the palms, soles of the feet and even underneath nail beds.

"When they do occur, unfortunately, they're more advanced, more aggressive, and a higher risk of coming back or metastasizing," Dr. Farma says.

Initially, the late President Jimmy Carter's melanoma was in his liver.

"Melanoma can go anywhere. We have seen it spread to every organ in the body," Dr. Farma says.

The late president benefited from Keytruda, one of the immunotherapy drugs powering a revolution in melanoma treatment.

"I never really thought when I started that we would say, well, you have metastatic melanoma, we can cure you. But we cure patients, which is just unbelievable," he says with hope.

The cures don't work for everyone, so prevention and early detection are essential.

A sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or 50, applied generously and every two hours is ideal. And as Dr. Farma says, "Know your moles and freckles" and get regular skin checks.

"You're very fair, you've sensitive skin, you burn very easily. I would say in your 20s or 30s, you should start building a relationship with a dermatologist," he adds.

Fox Chase has a new screening tool to help anyone assess their skin cancer risk: CLICK HERE.

The American Academy of Dermatology has a guide for identifying potential skin cancers: What to look for: ABCDEs of melanoma.

