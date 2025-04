Man critical after being shot multiple times in South Philadelphia

Man critical after being shot multiple times in South Philadelphia

Man critical after being shot multiple times in South Philadelphia

Man critical after being shot multiple times in South Philadelphia

Man critical after being shot multiple times in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Police are investigating a shooting in South Philadelphia that left a man in critical condition.

Authorities responded to the scene on the 2300 block of Mifflin Street around 11 p.m. Saturday.

They say the victim, who had multiple gunshot wounds, had been taken to the hospital in a private car.

No weapon has been recovered and no arrests have been made.