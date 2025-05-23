Multiple vehicles involved in crash on Pennsylvania Turnpike's Northeast Extension

LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- Multiple vehicles were involved in a crash on Friday afternoon on the Pennsylvania Turnpike's Northeast Extension (I-476) in Lehigh County.

The crash happened around 2 p.m. in the northbound lanes between the Quakertown and Lehigh Valley exits.

Chopper 6 was over the scene as several heavily damaged cars were being towed away.

There was no immediate word on the circumstances of this crash.

Traffic was getting by the scene as it was being cleared, though vehicles remained backed up for miles.

For the latest conditions on area highways, check 6abc.com/Traffic.