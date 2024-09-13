  • Watch Now
National average for gallon of gas could soon drop below $3 per gallon

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Friday, September 13, 2024 6:06PM
Prices have been steadily dropping at the gas pump, and experts predict this trend will continue.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Prices have been steadily dropping at the gas pump, and experts predict this trend will continue.

The national average price for regular stands at $3.24 a gallon, down 20 cents from a month ago.

Multiple states are already reporting prices under $3.

Experts say the national average could fall under the $3 mark as soon as next month.

"Gas Buddy now counts 14 states where average gas prices are below the $3 mark. That represents 50,000 stations in the country that are now selling gasoline below the $3-a-gallon mark," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum gas analysis at GasBuddy.

As of Friday, the average price for a gallon of regular in Philadelphia is $3.28.
That's down six cents from a week ago, according to AAA.

New Jersey is down to $3.05 per gallon.

Delaware checks in under the $3 mark, at $2.99.

