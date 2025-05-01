Road closures in Center City Philadelphia due to May Day rally

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A massive crowd is gathering outside City Hall in Philadelphia on Thursday for a rally featuring Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders

Local labor and immigration leaders are joining Sanders at the "For the Workers, Not the Billionaires May Day Rally."

Organizers expect thousands of union members and supporters to attend.

The rally will be followed by a march.

The following road closures are in place until further notice:

John F. Kennedy Boulevard between Juniper Street and 15th Street

North Broad Street between John F. Kennedy Boulevard and Arch Street

Juniper Street between John F. Kennedy Boulevard and Market Street

John F. Kennedy Boulevard between 15th Street to Juniper Street

15th Street from John F. Kennedy Boulevard to South Penn Square

Market Street from 16th Street to 15th Street

South Penn Square from 15th Street to Juniper Street

South Broad Street from Chestnut Street to South Penn Square

Juniper Street from South Penn Square to John F. Kennedy Boulevard

Market Street from Juniper Street to 13th Street

North Broad Street from John F. Kennedy Boulevard to Vine Street

