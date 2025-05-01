Road closures in Center City Philadelphia due to May Day rally
Thursday, May 1, 2025 9:21PM
Road closures in Center City Philadelphia due to Bernie Sanders rally
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A massive crowd is gathering outside City Hall in Philadelphia on Thursday for a rally featuring Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders
Local labor and immigration leaders are joining Sanders at the "For the Workers, Not the Billionaires May Day Rally."
Organizers expect thousands of union members and supporters to attend.
The rally will be followed by a march.
The following road closures are in place until further notice:
- John F. Kennedy Boulevard between Juniper Street and 15th Street
- North Broad Street between John F. Kennedy Boulevard and Arch Street
- Juniper Street between John F. Kennedy Boulevard and Market Street
- John F. Kennedy Boulevard between 15th Street to Juniper Street
- 15th Street from John F. Kennedy Boulevard to South Penn Square
- Market Street from 16th Street to 15th Street
- South Penn Square from 15th Street to Juniper Street
- South Broad Street from Chestnut Street to South Penn Square
- Juniper Street from South Penn Square to John F. Kennedy Boulevard
- Market Street from Juniper Street to 13th Street
- North Broad Street from John F. Kennedy Boulevard to Vine Street
Get real-time traffic updates at 6abc.com/traffic.
Copyright © 2025 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.