New mental health screening recommendations for new and expecting moms

The American Heart Association now recommends health care providers screen for depression and anxiety during and up to one year after pregnancy.

The American Heart Association has new recommendations for new and expecting moms.

It urges hospitals and health care providers to screen for depression and anxiety during and up to one year after pregnancy.

The association says psychological conditions during that period are among the leading causes of maternal death in the United States and have been linked to long-term heart problems and pregnancy complications.

The association hopes that by screening more, healthcare providers can identify and treat mental health issues early, and improve the health of both mothers and babies.