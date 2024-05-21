How new tech is helping Main Line Health help stroke patients

Learn how Main Line Health is using the latest technology to help save the lives of those who experience a stroke or neuro emergency.

Stroke is a leading cause of death in the United States.

But your chances of surviving a stroke greatly improve when you know how to recognize the warning signs and take steps to lower your risk of having one.

Survival often hinges on a combination of how quickly treatment is administered and the type of intervention that's available.

Paoli Hospital, part of Main Line Health, is celebrating the one-year anniversary of their state-of-the-art neurointervention lab.

The lab has brought leading-edge capabilities to Paoli Hospital, enabling Main Line Health's team of experts to provide advanced stroke treatment to the western suburbs.

These capabilities are also offered at Bryn Mawr Hospital.

Dr. Sumeet Multani is a vascular neurologist, neurointerventionalist and site director of neurointervention for Paoli Hospital.

He'll talk to us about how the experienced team at Main Line Health is using the latest technology to help save the lives of those who experience a stroke or neuro emergency.

