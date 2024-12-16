Parents turn to rideshare options to help with getting their children to school

As more parents turn away from school buses as a transportation option, new rideshare solutions are starting to appear.

One company called the PiggyBack Network is allowing parents to set up carpool rides to school with other parents traveling in the same direction.

Other companies, such as HopSkipDrive, contract directly with school districts to line up rides for students who lack reliable transportation.

Experts say creative solutions such as rideshares are especially critical amid the current bus driver shortage and a surge in the number of students attending out-of-neighborhood schools.

A Federal Highway Administration survey says just 28% of school children nationwide ride the school bus.