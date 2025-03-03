In March, Philadelphia Ballet Presents 'Swan Lake' and 'Boléro' with 'Dance Card' & 'Water Dances'

Philadelphia Ballet performs the classic 'Swan Lake' March 6 through the 16th.

"It is the most iconic ballet in the classical repertoire," says Charles Askegard, Rehearsal Director for Philadelphia Ballet. "It's just stunning."

The Academy of Music will host 10 performances of the tragic story, scored by Tchaikovsky.

The story of 'Swan Lake' follows Prince Siegfried.

"His mother tells him that he needs to get married, and he doesn't really want to," says Askegard.

To cheer him up, his friends take him on a hunting trip where he meets the beautiful Odette.

Askegard says the prince falls in love with her, but she's under a spell by Von Rothbart, "an evil magician."

She's a swan by day, a woman by night, and only true love can break the shapeshifting spell.

But Von Rothbart tricks the prince into falling in love with Odile, the black swan.

"He's broken the promise to Odette and she's forever to remain a swan," says Askegard.

Then from March 20 to the 23rd, Philadelphia Ballet dances a triple bill featuring 'Boléro.'

"It's just a wonderful piece of music by Ravel. It's driving and exciting," says Askegard.

He adds that Artistic Director Angel Corella's choreography reflects that.

"It involves all of the company members," he says. "And it's going to be fantastic."

The world premiere of Stanton Welch's 'Water Dances' starts the program.

"The dancing in it is strong and beautiful and technical," he says.

Company member Russell Ducker presents another new work called 'Dance Card,' which Askegard describes as "lighthearted and fun." He says it's "a wonderful ballet."

"The sheer beauty and athleticism of the dancers are incredible," says Askegard. "It's going to be spectacular."

Philadelphia Ballet presents a mix of classic and contemporary in March with both 'Swan Lake' and 'Boléro.'

