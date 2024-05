Philadelphia Gay News hosting 2024 Stonewall Awards Pride Brunch this Sunday

Among the honorees are Senator Bob Casey, Council Member Rue Landau and the first ever Philadelphia drag queen on Rupaul's Drag Race, Sapphira Cristal.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There will be many Pride celebrations this weekend to mark the start of Pride month.

The annual Philadelphia Gay News 2024 Stonewall Awards Pride Brunch is this Sunday, June 2.

A.J. Hikes will emcee Sunday's event.

You can watch it everywhere you stream 6abc Sunday morning beginning at 11 a.m.