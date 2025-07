Man shot, killed in Philadelphia's Kensington section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a homicide after shots were fired Monday morning in Philadelphia's Kensington section.

Chopper 6 was over the scene at the intersection of Cambria and Ruth streets.

The shooting happened just after 8 a.m.

Investigators say a man had been shot several times. He was rushed to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead a short time later.

At this point, no arrests have been made.