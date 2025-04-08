Philadelphia school district announces 2025 summer programs

The summer slide is very real, and it's top of mind at the Philadelphia School District.

The summer slide is very real, and it's top of mind at the Philadelphia School District.

The summer slide is very real, and it's top of mind at the Philadelphia School District.

The summer slide is very real, and it's top of mind at the Philadelphia School District.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The summer slide is very real, and it's top of mind at the Philadelphia School District.

That's why, on Tuesday, they announced registration for their summer learning programs.

Those offerings range from a summer drumline to CTE programs and career prep initiatives.

The programs will be offered at 135 Philadelphia school district buildings this summer.

This year, the district has made 2,000 more spaces available so 25,000 students to participate in summer learning activities.

"It's really important that we keep learning during that time period, so that they don't lose what they obtained during the school year," said Superintendent Tony Watlington. "Our programming provides a safe, welcoming place."

Registration for the school district summer learning is first come, first serve.

For more information, visit this page at PhilaSD.org.