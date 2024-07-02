4 injured in shootout at Chinese takeout restaurant in Philadelphia's Gray's Ferry section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Four people were injured after bullets went flying in Philadelphia's Grays Ferry neighborhood.

The shootout happened at a Chinese takeout restaurant at 27th and Dickinson streets at 10:30 p.m.

Police say several customers were inside at the time, including a woman and a young girl.

More than 40 rounds were fired during the gun battle, according to police.

One person was transported from the scene with gunshot wounds to the leg.

The three other victims showed up to Penn Presbyterian Hospital on their own.

Police believe one of the wounded patients was also a shooter and is being held as a suspect.

A gun was recovered at the scene and surveillance cameras recorded the shooting, police said.

Detectives are looking for more information from witnesses.