Philadelphia working to fund, finalize plans for America's 250th birthday in 2026

The birthplace of America has a massive birthday fast approaching, and Philadelphia will have a big role to play.

The birthplace of America has a massive birthday fast approaching, and Philadelphia will have a big role to play.

The birthplace of America has a massive birthday fast approaching, and Philadelphia will have a big role to play.

The birthplace of America has a massive birthday fast approaching, and Philadelphia will have a big role to play.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The birthplace of America has a massive birthday fast approaching.

The semiquincentennial in 2026 will mark 250 years of our nation's founding and Philadelphia will have a big role to play.

But the clock is ticking.

Just ask Kathryn Ott Lovell, who leads the non-profit Philadelphia250.

"Time is running out, 2026 is approaching. But Philly works best when we're under pressure," says Ott Lovell. "This is game time for us, this is go time."

Funding is coming by way of $45 million in a mid-year transfer proposed by Mayor Cherelle Parker and approved by City Council.

Council Majority Whip Isaiah Thomas says more budget approvals are key.

"After these next couple months, government will not be able to get another bite at the apple to prepare," said Thomas.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro has proposed nearly $65 million to fund, secure and promote the Semiquincentennial events.

That funding would need to be ratified by state lawmakers which could prove challenging, according to Pa. Rep. Tim Briggs.

"Unfortunately it's not going to be like the bicentennial; big bold investments, capital funding. But if we can do our best to make the visitor's time here special. It's where we have to focus," said Briggs.

"There is always pushback in Harrisburg. We have to convince people who don't live or come to Philadelphia why it's important to invest in our historical sites," he said.

Next year, six FIFA World Cup matches, the PGA Tour and the MLB All-Star Game are coming to town.

But there have already been some setbacks: a Children's Worlds Fair planned by the Please Touch Museum, Philadelphia Zoo and Mann Center is no more, citing the challenging funding landscape.

"No doubt, there was great enthusiasm from both public and private partners in this exciting, first-of-its-kind concept, especially given the potential for CWF to inspire children to become changemakers of the future while positioning the City as a champion and convener of children who want to build their world - and their futures - together," organizers said in a statement. "However, the highly competitive and challenging funding landscape surrounding 2026 and the remaining time available to execute on our original vision simply made moving forward impossible."

The nearly 12-acre Interstate 95 cap project won't be finished in time to bring green space to the waterfront.

But there are plans to move forward, said Philadelphia's 2026 director Michael Newmuis.

"We're thrilled that council is on board, we're thrilled that the governor is leaning in, we're thrilled that people are coming together and we're going to get this thing done," he said.