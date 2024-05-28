988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline offers help with mental health, substance struggles

The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline gives callers experiencing mental health or substance crisis counseling, guidance, and direction from trained pros.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The mission of the City of Philadelphia Department of Behavioral Health and Intellectual disAbility Services is to educate, strengthen, and serve individuals and communities so that all Philadelphians can thrive.

One of the ways they are helping serve the community is with the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

Crisis Lifeline Supervisor Robert Holley discusses why this service is important and how it works.

The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline offers 24-7 access to compassionate, trained professionals.

Callers experiencing suicidal feelings, substance use, and/or mental health crisis or any other kind of emotional distress will receive counseling, guidance, and direction for receiving prompt evaluation and treatment services.

988 counselors are available 24 hours a day to talk you through it.

VisitDBHIDS.org/988 to learn more.